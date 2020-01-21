Guatemala's new president creates anti-graft commission

Guatemala's new president, Alejandro Giammattei, on Tuesday launched an anti-graft commission, after former leader Jimmy Morales chased out a U.N.-backed anti-corruption body investigating him and his family.
