Guatemala's new president creates anti-graft commission

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABRICIO ALONSO

Guatemala's new president, Alejandro Giammattei, on Tuesday launched an anti-graft commission, after former leader Jimmy Morales chased out a U.N.-backed anti-corruption body investigating him and his family.

