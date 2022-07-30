US Markets

Guatemala's Giammattei unharmed after gunmen fire on military guarding entourage

Contributor
Sofia Menchu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

Guatemalan military exchanged fire with the passengers of a car as it approached the location of President Alejandro Giammattei's entourage on Saturday, though the president was elsewhere and was unharmed, an army spokesman said.

By Sofia Menchu

GUATEMALA CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Guatemalan military exchanged fire with the passengers of a car as it approached the location of President Alejandro Giammattei's entourage on Saturday, though the president was elsewhere and was unharmed, an army spokesman said.

Military officials stopped the vehicle as it neared a checkpoint guarding the presidential delegation during a visit by Giammattei to the area of Huehuetenango, 300 km (190 miles) east of capital Guatemala City, the spokesman said.

The occupants of the car opened fire on the soldiers, who returned fire. Giammattei was about 2 km (a mile) away at the time.

"We inform the people of Guatemala and the international community that the president is unharmed and was evacuated from the area in a timely manner," a government statement said.

One of the gunmen, who is Mexican, was injured in the confrontation, the statement said. The others fled in the car towards the Mexican border about 80 km (50 miles) away, it said.

Four Guatemalans were later detained by the Mexican military, the Guatemalan government said. Two rifle grenades were also found over the border in Mexico.

A press representative for Mexico's Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Additional reporting by Tomas Bravo; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and William Mallard)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular