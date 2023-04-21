News & Insights

Guatemala's Giammattei to visit Taiwan April 24-26

Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

April 21, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

April 21 (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei will visit Taiwan April 24 to 26, his office said Friday, following a recent visit by Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen to Guatemala.

The Guatemalan delegation will pitch the country as a destination for investment, the Guatemalan presidency said in a statement, and will tour several companies with the hopes of replicating their business model back home.

Giammattei will also speak at Taiwan's parliament and meet with Vice President William Lai, his office said. He is scheduled to give a joint conference following a meeting with President Tsai as well.

Tsai wrapped up a trip to Guatemala in early April, during which she offered more cooperation with Giammattei's government, one of Taiwan's few remaining allies after Guatemala's neighbor, Honduras, cut ties with Taipei in favor of Beijing in March.

On Wednesday, China's foreign ministry warned Guatemala to not aid Taiwan's "independence attempts." China maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory, which Taiwan disputes.

