GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Guatemala's former president Alvaro Colom died on Monday from esophageal cancer, his former security minister Carlos Menocal told Reuters.

Colom was president from 2008 to 2012.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu: Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.