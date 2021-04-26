Guatemala's CMI Energia raises $1 bln in bond, loan deals

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - CMI Energia priced a $700 million green bond deal and closed a $300 million syndicated loan agreement, the company said on Monday.

The 2029 green bond was offered with a 6.250% interest rate, the company said, calling it "the largest green bond placement by a renewable energy company in Central America and the Caribbean."

CMI Energia, part of CMI Capital Group of Guatemala-based Corporación Multi-Inversiones, said the proceeds will be used to refinance all of its project finance indebtedness.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)

