GUATEMALA CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Guatemala's president-elect Bernardo Arevalo said on Monday the government is using violence to counter protests and create tension, which could be used as an excuse for declaring a state of siege.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Valentine Hilaire)

