Guatemalan presidential candidate Arevalo seen winning runoff -poll

Credit: REUTERS/CRISTINA CHIQUIN

August 02, 2023 — 11:21 am EDT

GUATEMALA CITY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo is seen winning an August 20 runoff election with 63% of valid votes against his rival, Sandra Torres, according to a CID Gallup poll published on Wednesday by a local think tank.

