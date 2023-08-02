Guatemalan presidential candidate Arevalo seen winning runoff -poll

GUATEMALA CITY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo is seen winning an August 20 runoff election with 63% of valid votes against his rival, Sandra Torres, according to a CID Gallup poll published on Wednesday by a local think tank.

