Guatemalan president offers El Salvador the chance to build a port in Guatemalan waters

Reuters
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday offered his Salvadoran counterpart, Nayib Bukele, the opportunity to build and operate a port in Guatemalan waters in the Atlantic Ocean to promote commerce.

