US Markets

Guatemalan president declares state of alert in two municipalities

Contributor
Sofia Menchu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABRICIO ALONSO

New Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei on Friday declared a state of alert in two municipalities on the fringe of Guatemala City that have been plagued by gang violence, underlining his pledge to get tough on crime.

GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - New Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei on Friday declared a state of alert in two municipalities on the fringe of Guatemala City that have been plagued by gang violence, underlining his pledge to get tough on crime.

In a televised address three days after taking office, Giammattei gave the order imposing certain civil restrictions on the municipalities of Mixco and San Juan Sacatepequez on the west and northwest of the capital.

"From today on, we will relentlessly pursue, 24 hours a day, all the criminals who have had us on our knees," he said.

In his inaugural address this week, Giammattei vowed to put forward a law that designated street gangs as terrorist groups.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular