Guatemalan police raid party offices of presidential candidate Arevalo

July 21, 2023 — 12:45 pm EDT

Written by Sofia Menuchu for Reuters ->

GUATEMALA CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Guatemalan police raided the headquarters of presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo's Semilla party, the attorney general's office said on Friday, just a month before the high-stakes run-off election.

The raid follows an investigation into alleged irregularities in the party's membership list.

(Reporting by Sofia Menuchu; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

