Guatemalan ex-President Alejandro Giammattei barred from entry into US

January 17, 2024 — 06:20 pm EST

Written by Eric Beech for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Former Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei is barred from entering the U.S. over allegations of "his  involvement in significant corruption," the State Department said on Wednesday.

"The State Department has credible information indicating  that Giammattei  accepted bribes in exchange for the performance of his  public functions during his tenure  as president of  Guatemala,  actions that undermined the rule of law and government transparency," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Reuters was not able to immediately reach Giammattei for comment.

Arevalo was sworn in as Guatemala's president in the early hours of Monday after a chaotic inauguration that was delayed for hours by a last-ditch attempt by Congress opponents to weaken his authority.

