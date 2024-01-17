Guatemalan ex-President Alejandro Giammattei barred from entry into US

Corrects second paragraph to reflect that Giammattei did not lose August election

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Former Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei is barred from entering the U.S. over allegations of "his involvement in significant corruption," the State Department said on Wednesday.

"The State Department has credible information indicating that Giammattei accepted bribes in exchange for the performance of his public functions during his tenure as president of Guatemala, actions that undermined the rule of law and government transparency," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Reuters was not able to immediately reach Giammattei for comment.

Arevalo was sworn in as Guatemala's president in the early hours of Monday after a chaotic inauguration that was delayed for hours by a last-ditch attempt by Congress opponents to weaken his authority.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Lisa Shumaker)

