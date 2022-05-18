US Markets

Guatemalan congress approves $500 million loan from World Bank

Sofia Menchu Reuters
Guatemala's congress approved on Wednesday a $500 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the lending arm of the World Bank.

The loan, pushed by the government and its allies, passed with 86 votes in the 160-seat legislature.

