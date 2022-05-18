Guatemalan congress approves $500 million loan from World Bank

GUATEMALA CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Guatemala's congress approved on Wednesday a $500 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the lending arm of the World Bank.

The loan, pushed by the government and its allies, passed with 86 votes in the 160-seat legislature.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

