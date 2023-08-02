Guatemalan anti-graft candidate Arevalo seen winning presidential runoff -poll

Adds detail on poll, context on elections, Arevalo quote

GUATEMALA CITY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo is seen winning an Aug. 20 runoff election with 63% of valid votes against his rival, Sandra Torres, according to a CID Gallup poll published on Wednesday by a local think tank.

Arevalo won a surprise second place in the initial round in June, finishing close behind Torres, a former first lady.

The electoral process has raised international concern and the head of Organization of American States (OAS), which has a mission monitoring the elections, has flagged 'clear interference' with the vote.

"We didn't come to win in the polls, but to defeat the old guard in the ballot box," Arevalo said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "We must not be overconfident or rest on our laurels."

The study, presented by the Liberty and Development Foundation, surveyed 1,242 adults face-to-face between July 18 and 27 with an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 2%.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu and Raul Cortes; Writing by Sarah Morland; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.