US Markets

Guatemala to seek humanitarian protection for citizens in United States

Contributor
Sofia Menchu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Guatemala will request temporary humanitarian protection for its citizens in the United States following the devastation caused by storm Eta, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Monday.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Guatemala will request temporary humanitarian protection for its citizens in the United States following the devastation caused by storm Eta, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Monday.

A deluge linked to storm Eta killed an estimated 150 people in Guatemala last week and caused devastation from Panama to Mexico.

"The foreign ministry will, over the course of the week, send the papers to our ambassador in Washington, who will make the request to the U.S. government," Giammattei told reporters.

"We don't know if President Trump will accept or not but we believe that it is our obligation to request it."

In September, a U.S. appeals court sided with outgoing President Donald Trump over his administration's decision to end humanitarian protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants, including from El Salvador.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Robert Birsel)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular