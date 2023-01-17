Guatemala summons ambassador in Colombia for consultations in defense minister tussle

Updates with comments from Giammattei, U.S.

GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Guatemala summoned its ambassador in Colombia for consultations, Guatemala's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, a day after Colombia did the same in regard to a conflict over Colombia's defense minister.

Guatemala on Monday accused Colombian Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez, who led a United Nations anti-corruption unit in the Central American country, of committing illegal acts.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro came out to defend the minister, saying he would not accept any "order for the arrest" of Velasquez.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei told Spanish news agency EFE on Tuesday that Velasquez was not facing "criminal prosecution."

Velasquez is under investigation, "which is very different from a criminal prosecution process. It would be nice if someone enlightened Mr. Petro on the difference," Giammattei said.

Giammattei said Petro, a former economist who has sought to use his past as an M-19 rebel to reach a peace deal with guerrilla groups, "continued making the mistakes of someone who is a guerrilla, and not a politician."

Velasquez is accused of "illegal, arbitrary and abusive acts" during his investigation into alleged bribery involving Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, a Guatemalan prosecutor said on Monday.

Arrest warrants were issued for several others as part of the investigation, including former Guatemalan Attorney General Thelma Aldana.

The probe into Odebrecht's accused bribery in exchange for public-works contracts led to a sweeping corruption scandal that has rippled across Latin America.

U.S. State Department official Brian Nichols said on Twitter on Tuesday that he was "disturbed" that arrest warrants had been issued "against individuals who worked to ensure accountability for corruption in the Odebrecht case."

Velasquez also gained attention internationally in 2015 for an investigation into a customs fraud scheme implicating Guatemala's then-president, who resigned and was arrested.

Velasquez on Monday said he had not received any notice from Guatemalan authorities and that he had "peace of mind" regarding his work in the country.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu and Kylie Madry; Editing by Steven Grattan, Marguerita Choy and Mark Porter)

