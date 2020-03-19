US Markets

Guatemala resumes deportation flights of Guatemalans from U.S.

Contributor
Sofia Menchu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS ECHEVERRIA

Guatemala will resume flights into the country carrying Guatemalans deported from the United States, its government said, partially reversing an earlier suspension implemented amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

By Sofia Menchu

GUATEMALA CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - Guatemala will resume flights into the country carrying Guatemalans deported from the United States, its government said, partially reversing an earlier suspension implemented amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Flights deporting people of other nationalities will remain suspended, Guatemala's foreign ministry and migration institute said in a statement late on Wednesday, a day after announcing the halt to flights.

Under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador - the countries responsible for the bulk of illegal immigration north - agreed last year to deals with Washington that oblige them to accept migrants seeking asylum.

Of the three, only Guatemala had so far implemented its agreement, under which about 1,000 Hondurans and Salvadorans seeking asylum in the United States have been sent to Guatemala to seek refuge there instead.

Guatemala's government said it would receive a flight of 99 Guatemalans on Thursday, who will be placed in home quarantine as a preventative health measure.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular