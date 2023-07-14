Guatemala prosecutor says actions not meant to interfere with elections

GUATEMALA CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - A Guatemalan prosecutors' office said Friday it would continue an investigation into anti-graft party Semilla and that its actions were not meant to interfere with a presidential run-off set to take place next month.

The office launched an investigation into Semilla, whose candidate Bernardo Arevalo took second place in the first-round vote in June, over alleged fraud in registered members.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Kylie Madry; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.