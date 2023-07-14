News & Insights

US Markets

Guatemala prosecutor says actions not meant to interfere with elections

Credit: REUTERS/CRISTINA CHIQUIN

July 14, 2023 — 12:42 pm EDT

Written by Sofia Menchu for Reuters ->

GUATEMALA CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - A Guatemalan prosecutors' office said Friday it would continue an investigation into anti-graft party Semilla and that its actions were not meant to interfere with a presidential run-off set to take place next month.

The office launched an investigation into Semilla, whose candidate Bernardo Arevalo took second place in the first-round vote in June, over alleged fraud in registered members.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Kylie Madry; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.