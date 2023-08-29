Guatemala president says handover of power will be "orderly" following election

GUATEMALA CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei said Tuesday the path was set for an "orderly and transparent transition" of power following the presidential election, after a new bid to suspend the winning party sowed fresh doubts.

Giammattei added that he would meet with President-elect Bernardo Arevalo on September 4.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu, Writing by Isabel Woodford; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.