Guatemala president says handover of power will be "orderly" following election

August 29, 2023 — 02:16 pm EDT

GUATEMALA CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei said Tuesday the path was set for an "orderly and transparent transition" of power following the presidential election, after a new bid to suspend the winning party sowed fresh doubts.

Giammattei added that he would meet with President-elect Bernardo Arevalo on September 4.

