Guatemala president meets with OAS head, says committed to ensure elections

Adds details on Almagro's visit, comments on election

GUATEMALA CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Tuesday met with the Organization of American States chief Luis Almagro and expressed his commitment to ensuring peaceful elections in the country, he said in a post on messaging platform X on Tuesday.

Almagro is set to stay in the Central American country until August 4.

Guatemala is scheduled to hold a presidential runoff election on Aug. 20, with anti-graft candidate Bernardo Arevalo facing off against former first lady Sandra Torres.

The government guaranteed to OAS authorities it has the appropriate budget and can provide the infrastructure and security needed for electoral authorities to carry out the vote, according to a government statement on the meeting.

The electoral process has raised international concerns over alleged government interference after a move from local authorities to suspend Arevalo's party, which was reversed by the country's top court last month.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

