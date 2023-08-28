News & Insights

Guatemala electoral body ratifies Arevalo's presidential victory

Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

August 28, 2023 — 07:55 pm EDT

Written by Sofia Menchu for Reuters ->

GUATEMALA CITY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Guatemala's supreme electoral tribunal on Monday ratified the victory of center-left candidate Bernardo Arevalo in the Central American country's presidential election following a tense campaign that had plunged the process into uncertainty.

Arevalo, a 64-year-old ex-diplomat and son of a former president, resoundingly won an Aug. 20 second round run-off after prosecutors had earlier threatened to bar his party Semilla from the election, prompting international outcry.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Carolina Pulice)

