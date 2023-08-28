Guatemala electoral body ratifies Arevalo's presidential victory

Adds context
GUATEMALA CITY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Guatemala's supreme electoral tribunal on Monday ratified the victory of center-left candidate Bernardo Arevalo in the Central American country's presidential election following a tense campaign that had plunged the process into uncertainty.
Arevalo, a 64-year-old ex-diplomat and son of a former president, resoundingly won an Aug. 20 second round run-off after prosecutors had earlier threatened to bar his party Semilla from the election, prompting international outcry.
(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Carolina Pulice)
((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.