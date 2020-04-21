Guatemala draws US$8bn in demand for two-part US$1.2bn bond

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, April 21 (IFR) - Guatemala is poised to raise US$1.2bn on Tuesday after drawing some US$8bn in demand for a two-part bond deal, sources said.

The sovereign has launched a US$500m 12-year social bond at a final yield of 5.375% and a US$700m tap of its 2050 bonds at 6.125%.

Strong demand has allowed sole bookrunner Bank of America to tighten pricing a good 50bp after initially talking the two tranches in the area of 5.875% and 6.625%, respectively.

The 144A/RegS senior unsecured bonds area rated Ba1/BB-/BB- and are expected to price later on Tuesday.

Proceeds from the social bond will finance eligible social investments directly or indirectly related to Covid-19 prevention, containment and mitigation efforts and/or seek to achieve positive social outcomes in Guatemala within the context of the pandemic or otherwise.

(Reporting By Miluska Berrospi; Editing by Paul Kilby)

