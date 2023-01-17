US Markets

Guatemala calls ambassador in Colombia for consultations after Petro defends Colombian minister

January 17, 2023 — 10:46 am EST

Written by Sofia Menchu for Reuters

GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Guatemala has called its ambassador in Colombia for consultations, Guatemala's foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday, condemning what it called the abrupt decision by the Colombian government against Guatemala's justice system.

On Monday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro defended his defense minister, who led a UN anti-corruption unit in Guatemala and who is accused of illegal acts by the Central American country.

