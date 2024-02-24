Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) Price Target Increased by 233.33% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for Guardion Health Sciences (NasdaqCM:GHSI) has been revised to 40.80 / share. This is an increase of 233.33% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 381.13% from the latest reported closing price of 8.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guardion Health Sciences. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHSI is 0.00%, a decrease of 27.16%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 38K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHSI by 37.10% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 78.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHSI by 376.40% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 65.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHSI by 123.67% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 15.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHSI by 66.38% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. , is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company. Guardion offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and diagnostic products that support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals. Guardion's commercial and developmental initiatives are supported by equally impressive scientific and medical advisory boards, led by seasoned business executives and physicians with many years of experience. This combination of expertise and scientific knowledge forms the foundation of Guardion's growing position within the eye care industry and the clinical nutrition marketplace.

