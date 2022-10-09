Guardian Taps Talcott to Reinsure $7.4 Billion in Variable Annuities

Guardian Life Insurance recently announced that Talcott Resolution Life Insurance Company will reinsure about $7.4 billion in variable annuity benefits. Most of the contracts have guaranteed living withdrawal benefits and death benefit riders. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year. While Guardian will still be responsible for meeting contract obligations, advisors may have to explain to their clients why a lesser-known company is backing the guarantees. Guardian stated that it pursued this deal to focus its capital on exploring additional opportunities. Talcott only started after the Great Recession, when Hartford Financial Services wanted to separate from its large annuity business. The firm was aquired by Sixth Street last year. This deal is especially noteworthy as pressure from low returns has been pushing companies to find ways to distance themselves from some types of annuity businesses.

