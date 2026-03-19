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GRDN

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Falls 3% Over Pricing Of Upsized Offering Of 6 Mln Shares

March 19, 2026 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (GRDN) is dropping about 3 percent on Thursday morning trading following the announcement of pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 6 million shares at $31.00 per share.

The company's stock is currently trading at $32.67, down 3.74 percent or $1.27, over the previous close of $33.91 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $19.17 and $37.43 in the past one year.

The company intends to use the proceeds to repurchase 1.020 million shares from certain stockholders, at a purchase price per share equal to the public offering price in the offering, less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on March 20, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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