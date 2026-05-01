Guardian Pharmacy Services to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Guardian Pharmacy Services GRDN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, after market close. We expect investors to focus on GRDN’s sales performance when the company reports quarterly results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $329.7 million, while the same for earnings per share is pegged at 24 cents.

Year to date, shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services have rallied 23.3% against the industry’s 2.5% decline.



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Let’s see how things might have shaped up for GRDN in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Factors Likely to Influence GRDN’s Q1 Results

Guardian Pharmacy Services is a U.S.-based provider of pharmacy services to long-term care and assisted living facilities. The company delivered a strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2025 with organic growth driven by new resident additions, script growth and higher acuity. Acquisitions also complemented organic growth. The positive trend is expected to have continued in the first quarter. Vaccine prescription volumes are also expected to have risen in the first quarter due to continued growth and improving execution of the vaccine program. However, the new IRA-related pricing impact may have hurt revenues to an extent in the first quarter.

Earnings Surprise History

Guardian Pharmacy Services has a mixed history of earnings surprises. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 10.30%. In the last reported quarter, GRDN delivered an earnings surprise of 37.04%.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers for GRDN

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GRDN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Guardian Pharmacy Services has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: Guardian Pharmacy Services currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP has an Earnings ESP of +7.81% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of ANIP have risen 0.7% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 22.21%.

United Therapeutics UTHR has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of UTHR have risen 17.3% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, delivering an average surprise of 4.29%. United Therapeutics is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 6.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD has an Earnings ESP of +75.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of ACAD have plunged 15.9% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 35.83%.

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United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (GRDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.