Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (GRDN) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 12.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $41.79 in the previous session. Guardian Pharmacy has gained 34.5% since the start of the year compared to the -4.4% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -9.3% return for the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 6, 2026, Guardian Pharmacy reported EPS of $0.29 versus consensus estimate of $0.24.

For the current fiscal year, Guardian Pharmacy is expected to post earnings of $1.26 per share on $1.41 in revenues. This represents a 17.76% change in EPS on a -2.42% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.37 per share on $1.53 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.47% and 7.95%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Guardian Pharmacy has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Guardian Pharmacy has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 32.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 15.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 32.1X versus its peer group's average of 12.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Guardian Pharmacy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Guardian Pharmacy meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Guardian Pharmacy shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does GRDN Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of GRDN have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Merck KGaA (MKKGY). MKKGY has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Merck KGaA beat our consensus estimate by 31.11%, and for the current fiscal year, MKKGY is expected to post earnings of $1.87 per share on revenue of $24.46 billion.

Shares of Merck KGaA have gained 17.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 16.76X and a P/CF of 3.65X.

The Medical - Drugs industry is in the top 41% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for GRDN and MKKGY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.