Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 39.27

The average one-year price target for Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) has been revised to $39.27 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $35.70 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.93% from the latest reported closing price of $35.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guardian Pharmacy Services. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 34.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRDN is 0.06%, an increase of 49.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.32% to 20,135K shares. The put/call ratio of GRDN is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 1,637K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%.

Valiant Capital Management holds 1,232K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares , representing an increase of 13.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRDN by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,123K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRDN by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,055K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRDN by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 1,054K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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