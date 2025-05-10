GUARDIAN PHARMACY SERVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $GRDN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GUARDIAN PHARMACY SERVICES ($GRDN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $327,638,280 and earnings of $0.18 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GRDN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GUARDIAN PHARMACY SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

GUARDIAN PHARMACY SERVICES insiders have traded $GRDN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN D COSLER purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $148,540

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.