Guardian Pharmacy price target raised to $24 from $22 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Guardian Pharmacy (GRDN) to $24 from $22 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting its model after the company’s Q3 results and FY24 guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist is raising its FY24 EBITDA view on Guardian Pharmacy to $87M from $85M.

