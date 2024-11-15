News & Insights

Stocks
GRDN

Guardian Pharmacy price target raised to $24 from $22 at Truist

November 15, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Guardian Pharmacy (GRDN) to $24 from $22 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting its model after the company’s Q3 results and FY24 guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist is raising its FY24 EBITDA view on Guardian Pharmacy to $87M from $85M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GRDN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRDN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.