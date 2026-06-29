Guardian Pharmacy (GRDN) Surges 8.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) shares ended the last trading session 8.8% higher at $42.31. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The sharp rise in GRDN shares can be attributed to sustained investor optimism surrounding the company's robust growth outlook, supported by recent analyst price target hikes and continued Buy ratings. Confidence in Guardian Pharmacy's strong execution, raised full-year EBITDA guidance, expanding presence in the long-term care pharmacy market and disciplined acquisition strategy likely fueled buying interest. The positive sentiment, coupled with strong momentum, drove the stock sharply higher.

This provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +13%. Revenues are expected to be $339.64 million, down 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Guardian Pharmacy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GRDN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Guardian Pharmacy is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, MediWound (MDWD), finished the last trading session 4.1% higher at $15.19. MDWD has returned 0.2% over the past month.

For MediWound, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -8.3% over the past month to -$0.76. This represents a change of +38.2% from what the company reported a year ago. MediWound currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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