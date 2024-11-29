News & Insights

Stocks

Guardian Metal Resources Raises Funds Through Warrant Exercise

November 29, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Golden Metal Resources Plc (GB:GMET) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Guardian Metal Resources Plc has announced the exercise of warrants, resulting in the issuance of 575,527 new ordinary shares at 17p each, raising approximately £97,839.59. The company plans to admit these shares to trading on AIM, increasing its total share capital to 119,937,912 ordinary shares. This move is expected to enhance the company’s trading potential and shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:GMET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.