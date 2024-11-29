Guardian Metal Resources Raises Funds Through Warrant Exercise

Golden Metal Resources Plc (GB:GMET) has released an update.

Guardian Metal Resources Plc has announced the exercise of warrants, resulting in the issuance of 575,527 new ordinary shares at 17p each, raising approximately £97,839.59. The company plans to admit these shares to trading on AIM, increasing its total share capital to 119,937,912 ordinary shares. This move is expected to enhance the company’s trading potential and shareholder value.

