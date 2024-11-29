Guardian Metal Resources Raises Funds Through Warrant Exercise

Golden Metal Resources Plc (GB:GMET) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Guardian Metal Resources Plc has announced the exercise of warrants, resulting in the issuance of 575,527 new ordinary shares at 17p each, raising approximately £97,839.59. The company plans to admit these shares to trading on AIM, increasing its total share capital to 119,937,912 ordinary shares. This move is expected to enhance the company’s trading potential and shareholder value.
For further insights into GB:GMET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.