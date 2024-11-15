Guardian Metal Resources Issues Equity to Settle Fees

Golden Metal Resources Plc (GB:GMET) has released an update.

Guardian Metal Resources Plc is opting to settle a £21,000 invoice by issuing 70,000 new ordinary shares at £0.30 per share rather than paying in cash. The new shares will soon be available for trading on AIM, increasing the company’s total share capital to 119,362,385 shares. This strategic move highlights the company’s flexible financial strategies as it continues its mineral exploration efforts in Nevada.

