Guardian Metal Resources: Expanding and Advancing Mineral Projects

Guardian Metal Resources Plc has made significant strides in expanding its U.S. market presence and advancing its mineral exploration projects. The company successfully raised capital to enhance exploration at its key assets, Pilot Mountain and Garfield, with promising results in tungsten and copper. With a strategic focus on critical metals like tungsten, Guardian aims to capitalize on increasing global demand, positioning itself for future growth.

