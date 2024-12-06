Guardian Metal Resources Boosts Capital with Warrant Exercise

Golden Metal Resources Plc (GB:GMET) has released an update.

Guardian Metal Resources has announced the exercise of warrants leading to the issuance of over 2 million new shares, raising approximately £512,743. This move is set to increase the company’s total share capital to over 122 million shares, enhancing its financial position and potential market influence.

