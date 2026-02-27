Guardian Metal Files Registration Statement For Proposed US IPO

(RTTNews) - Guardian Metal Resources plc (GMTL) on Friday announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the United States.

The company intends to list its ADSs on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "GMTL." The number of ADSs to be offered and the pricing terms have not yet been determined.

All ADSs in the proposed IPO will be offered by Guardian Metal. BMO Capital Markets Corp. will act as book-running manager for the offering.

GTMLF closd trading at $3.50, up $0.04 or 1.15 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.