Guardforce Shares Surge

(RTTNews) - Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (GFAI) shares halted on Monday trading on volatility. The shares have been on showing significant momentum since March 30. The stock movement have not been influenced by any announcements from the cash solutions provider.

Currently, shares are at $14.99, up 111.68 percent from the previous close of $7.08 on a volume of 17,330,512.

