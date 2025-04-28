Guardforce AI Reports 16.1% Increase in Gross Profit and Strategic Advances in AI Technology for 2024

Guardforce AI reports a 16.1% gross profit increase in 2024, improving margins and narrowing net loss significantly.
Guardforce AI Co., Limited reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a revenue increase of approximately 0.2% to $36.3 million and a significant gross profit increase of 16.1%, leading to a gross profit margin improvement to 17.2% from 14.9% in 2023. Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses decreased by 20.7% to $10.1 million, and the net loss narrowed to $5.9 million, reflecting an improvement of 80.1% year-over-year. The Company highlighted its commitment to building AI technology solutions for the travel and retail sectors, with advancements like the introduction of its AI-powered travel planning agent, DVGO. CEO Lei (Olivia) Wang emphasized the importance of operational consolidation and cost management strategies, and the Company plans to further invest in AI development and expand its client base in 2025. At the end of 2024, Guardforce AI had approximately $23.4 million in cash and equivalents on hand, positioning it well for future initiatives.
Potential Positives
- Gross profit increased by 16.1% in 2024 compared to 2023, indicating improved profitability.
- Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses decreased by 20.7%, reflecting effective cost control measures.
- Net loss narrowed significantly by $23.7 million, or 80.1%, compared to the previous year, demonstrating operational progress.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved by 61.3% year-over-year, showing a positive trend in operational efficiency.
Potential Negatives
- Despite a reported 16.1% increase in gross profit, the overall revenue growth was minimal at only 0.2%, suggesting limited market expansion or demand for the company's services.
- The company still reported a significant net loss of $5.9 million, indicating that it has not yet achieved profitability, which may concern investors regarding its long-term financial health.
- The press release mentions forward-looking statements concerning future performance, which may imply uncertainty and risk associated with achieving projected goals, possibly leading to skepticism from stakeholders.
FAQ
What was the gross profit increase for Guardforce AI in 2024?
Gross profit increased by approximately 16.1% in 2024 compared to 2023.
How much did Guardforce AI's revenue grow in 2024?
Revenue increased by approximately 0.2% to around $36.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
What were the selling and administrative expenses for 2024?
Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses decreased by 20.7% to about $10.1 million for 2024.
What improvements were noted in Guardforce AI's net loss?
Net loss narrowed to $5.9 million, a year-over-year improvement of 80.1% or $23.7 million.
When will Guardforce AI host its conference call?
The conference call will be hosted today at 8:30 AM ET on April 28, 2025.
$GFAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $GFAI stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 72,700 shares (+305.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,961
- UBS GROUP AG added 62,190 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,931
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 24,998 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,747
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 24,816 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,486
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 22,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,175
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 19,140 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,370
- CAITLIN JOHN, LLC added 2,750 shares (+220.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,932
Full Release
Gross profit increased 16.1% in 2024 compared to 2023
Building a robust AI technology foundation to drive solution development in travel and retail
Guardforce AI management to host conference call today at 8:30 AM ET
NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW),
a global integrated security provider specializing in secured logistics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS), today announced financial results and provided a business update for the year ended December 31, 2024.
2024 Financial Highlights
Revenue increased by approximately 0.2% to approximately $36.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2023.
Gross profit increased by approximately 16.1% in 2024 compared to 2023, driven in part by an improvement in gross profit margin, which increased to approximately 17.2% in 2024, compared to approximately 14.9% in 2023.
Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses was approximately $10.1 million for 2024, a 20.7% decrease compared to approximately $12.7 million for 2023.
Net loss narrowed down to $5.9 million, marked a significant year-over-year improvement of $23.7 million, or 80.1%. Loss per share narrowed down year-over-year by $4.0, or a decrease of 88.3% to $0.53 per share.
Adjusted EBITDA improved by approximately $1.1 million, or 61.3%, year-over-year, to negative $0.7 million in 2024, compared to negative $1.8 million in 2023, reflecting significant operational progress in 2024.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $23.4 million.
Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI, stated, "2024 was a transformative year for us, marked by operational consolidation, a stronger revenue mix, and significant progress in AI innovation. We made strong progress in shifting our revenue mix toward higher-margin offerings, as evidenced by our increased gross profit margin in 2024. Today, we serve more than 25,000 retail stores globally, with retail steadily emerging as one of our top client segments, surpassing our traditional focus on banking. We also achieved approximately a 16.1% increase in gross profit in 2024 compared to 2023, as well as a 20.7% decrease in selling, distribution and administration expenses, due in part to carefully managing expenses through effective cost reduction strategies.”
“On the technology front, we advanced our Robotics-as-a-Service model across the Asia-Pacific region and established core technology foundation for our later launched DVGO—DeepVoyage Go, our first AI-powered travel planning agent. Building on our concierge robots and RTA operations, we remain committed to integrating AI into real-world productivity tools. Our AI agent ecosystem is designed to drive adoption, enhance operational efficiency, and scale value across multiple industries. Backed by a strong balance sheet, with approximately $23.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, we are well-positioned to accelerate our AI Solutions strategy.”
“In 2025, we intend to build on the momentum achieved in 2024 by strengthening our secured logistics foundation, expanding our retail client base, investing in AI research and development, and extending our smart retail and travel-focused AI solutions globally—ultimately fostering stronger synergies with our existing customers,” concluded Ms. Wang.
Financial Overview
Revenue increased by approximately $0.07 million, or 0.2%, to approximately $36.3 million for 2024, compared to 2023. Gross profit increased to approximately $6.3 million for 2024, compared to approximately $5.4 million for 2023. Gross profit margin increased to 17.2% for 2024, from 14.9% for 2023, primarily due to cost control initiatives and a higher profit margin from our continued growing GDM business and Cash-In-Transit business with our retail customers.
For 2024, selling, distribution, and administrative expenses decreased significantly to approximately $10.1 million, compared to approximately $12.7 million for 2023, representing a 20.7% decrease. Operating loss was approximately $6.7 million in 2024, compared to approximately $29.3 million in 2023, mainly due to the reduction in fixed asset depreciation and inventory provisions. As of December 31, 2024, and 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $23.4 million and $21.9 million, respectively.
Conference Call
Gaurdforce will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 28, 2025. The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 436086.
A webcast of the call may be accessed at
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3101/52346
or on the company’s Investor Relations section of the website,
ir.guardforceai.com/news-events/company-events
.
A webcast replay will be available on the company’s Investor Relations section of the website (
ir.guardforceai.com/news-events/company-events
) through April 26, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through May 12, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 52346.
About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.
Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI/GFAIW) is an integrated solution provider, specializing in security solutions, and focusing on implementing AI and robotics solutions to improve business operational efficiency and sales and marketing process, especially for the retail and travel industry in the Asia Pacific. Drawing upon 42 years' operational experience, established premiere long-term customer base, and sales channels, Guardforce AI has built a robust foundation towards the next level of elevating tailored AI solutions and expanding globally. For more information, visit
www.guardforceai.com
Twitter:
@Guardforceai
.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Relations:
David Waldman or Natalya Rudman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email:
gfai@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: 212-671-1020
Guardforce AI Corporate Communications
Hu Yu
Email:
yu.hu@guardforceai.com
(tables follow)
Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
For the years ended December 31,
2024
2023
2022
(Restated)
Continuing operations:
Revenue
$
36,347,373
$
36,280,502
$
33,965,648
Cost of sales
(30,089,911
)
(30,889,226
)
(30,196,382
)
Gross profit
6,257,462
5,391,276
3,769,266
Provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables
(210,437
)
(899,433
)
-
Allowance for doubtful debts on a related party receivable
-
(5,637,527
)
-
Impairment loss on goodwill
(30,575
)
(2,267,583
)
-
Impairment loss on intangible assets
(188,797
)
(3,713,551
)
-
Provision for withholding taxes receivable
(4,339
)
(683,344
)
(448,243
)
Provision for obsolete inventory
-
(3,797,552
)
(942,882
)
Impairment loss on fixed assets
-
(3,682,789
)
(4,408,037
)
Stock-based compensation expenses
(1,849,356
)
(1,101,800
)
(252,095
)
Research and Development expenses
(591,225
)
(169,511
)
(99,947
)
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
(10,104,688
)
(12,740,964
)
(14,444,301
)
Operating loss
(6,721,955
)
(29,302,778
)
(16,826,239
)
Other income, net
369,249
461,926
87,616
Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
5,761
305,026
(590,965
)
Finance income (costs), net
337,601
(653,374
)
(1,141,830
)
Loss before income tax from continuing operations
(6,009,344
)
(29,189,200
)
(18,471,418
)
Provision for income tax benefit (expense)
125,925
(434,320
)
(132,208
)
Net loss for the year from continuing operations
(5,883,419
)
(29,623,520
)
(18,603,626
)
Discontinued operations:
Net profit (loss) for the year from discontinued operations
38,719
34,138
(62,432
)
Net loss for the year
(5,844,700
)
(29,589,382
)
(18,666,058
)
Net (profit) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(19,465
)
17,721
101,264
Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company
$
(5,864,165
)
(29,571,661
)
$
(18,564,794
)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company
$
(0.53
)
$
(4.53
)
$
(14.97
)
Loss per share from continuing operations
Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company
$
(0.53
)
$
(4.53
)
$
(14.90
)
Weighted average number of shares used in computation:
Basic and diluted
11,161,053
6,531,918
1,239,852
Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
As of December 31
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
21,936,422
$
20,235,227
Restricted cash
27,642
100,764
Trade receivables, net
5,922,345
5,630,805
Other current assets
2,291,439
1,665,571
Withholding taxes receivable, net
393,960
607,221
Inventories
274,854
506,403
Amount due from related parties
-
2,172,638
Assets held for sale
-
201,963
Total current assets
30,846,662
31,120,592
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
1,432,738
1,608,762
Property, plant and equipment
3,183,856
4,043,725
Right-of-use assets
2,268,022
2,688,208
Intangible assets, net
2,300,951
2,836,250
Goodwill
411,862
411,862
Withholding taxes receivable, net
1,967,826
1,617,625
Deferred tax assets, net
1,281,531
1,085,477
Other non-current assets
998,971
402,447
Total non-current assets
13,845,757
14,694,356
Total assets
$
44,692,419
$
45,814,948
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables and other current liabilities
$
4,549,364
$
6,188,493
Borrowings
44,232
337,241
Borrowing from a related party
-
3,104,149
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,574,537
1,239,066
Current portion of finance lease liabilities, net
96,372
108,597
Amount due to related parties
-
2,898,506
Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale
-
130,876
Total current liabilities
6,264,505
14,006,928
Non-current liabilities:
Borrowings
-
44,410
Operating lease liabilities
768,174
1,455,857
Finance lease liabilities
121,746
218,996
Provision for employee benefits
5,548,726
4,935,982
Total non-current liabilities
6,438,646
6,655,245
Total liabilities
12,703,151
20,662,173
Equity
Ordinary shares – par value $0.12 authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 17,808,947 shares at December 31, 2024; issued and outstanding 9,830,373 shares at December 31, 2023
2,137,108
1,179,680
Subscription receivable
(50,000
)
(50,000
)
Additional paid in capital
93,102,042
80,983,164
Legal reserve
223,500
223,500
Warrants reserve
251,036
251,036
Accumulated deficit
(64,204,840
)
(58,340,675
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
590,981
985,120
Capital & reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company
32,049,827
25,231,825
Non-controlling interests
(60,559
)
(79,050
)
Total equity
31,989,268
25,152,775
Total liabilities and equity
$
44,692,419
$
45,814,948
Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
For the years ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2022
(Restated)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(5,883,419
)
$
(29,623,520
)
$
(18,603,626
)
Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations
38,719
34,138
(62,432
)
Net loss
(5,844,700
)
(29,589,382
)
(18,666,058
)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
2,933,137
4,249,646
5,365,312
Amortization of intangible assets
434,125
993,594
616,095
Provision for obsolete inventories
-
3,797,552
942,882
Impairment loss on fixed assets
-
3,682,789
4,408,037
Stock-based compensation expense
1,849,356
1,101,800
252,095
Impairment loss on intangible assets
188,797
3,713,551
-
Impairment loss on goodwill
30,575
2,267,583
-
Allowance for doubtful debts on a related party receivable
-
5,637,527
-
Netting off related parties’ balances
(690,487
)
-
-
Finance (income) costs, net
(337,356
)
653,460
1,083,276
Deferred income taxes
(125,925
)
434,315
121,169
Provision for (Recovery of) expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables, net
210,437
899,433
(7,394
)
Increase in provision for withholding tax receivables
4,339
683,344
448,243
(Gain)/Loss from fixed assets disposal
(21,644
)
208,093
24,250
Gain from disposal of a subsidiary
(3,608
)
-
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase)/Decrease in trade and other receivables
(347,566
)
(312,348
)
428,772
Increase in other current assets
(680,694
)
(64,759
)
(332,188
)
Decrease (Increase) in restricted cash
249,146
(409,521
)
1,825,023
Decrease/(Increase) in inventories
220,974
757,518
(2,876,443
)
Decrease/(Increase) in amount due from related parties
-
424,979
(15,725,707
)
(Increase)/Decrease in other non-current assets
(585,746
)
33,924
(151,170
)
(Decrease)/Increase in trade payables and other current liabilities
(937,169
)
363,833
928,247
(Decrease)/Increase in amount due to related parties
-
(970,185
)
3,884,995
(Increase)/Decrease in withholding taxes receivable
(146,855
)
(192,502
)
258,989
Increase/(Decrease) in provision for employee benefits
275,265
34,534
(193,639
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(3,325,599
)
(1,601,222
)
(17,365,214
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(244,581
)
(2,107,069
)
(4,402,394
)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
23,856
-
5,235
Acquisition of intangible assets
(61,995
)
(18,476
)
(3,242,537
)
Interest received
511,292
-
-
Disposal of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed of
(28,186
)
-
-
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
-
-
(1,765,933
)
Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities
200,386
(2,125,545
)
(9,405,629
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issue of shares
10,399,732
20,867,386
20,346,353
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
-
506,692
3,014,710
Proceeds from a convertible note
-
-
1,500,000
Cash repayment of a convertible note
-
(554,238
)
-
Cash paid for the cancellation of fractional shares
-
(49,664
)
-
Proceeds from borrowings
-
1,895,151
3,426,096
Repayment of borrowings
(3,648,353
)
(2,890,252
)
(4,499,358
)
Payment of lease liabilities
(2,043,529
)
(2,652,150
)
(2,849,816
)
Net cash generated from financing activities
4,707,850
17,122,925
20,937,985
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
1,582,637
13,396,158
(5,832,858
)
Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held
89,916
(62,928
)
34,714
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
20,263,869
6,930,639
12,728,783
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
21,936,422
$
20,263,869
$
6,930,639
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Equity portion of purchase consideration paid for acquisition of subsidiaries
$
-
$
-
$
4,579,880
Equity portion of the settlement of a borrowing from a third party
-
15,914,615
-
Equity portion of purchase consideration paid for acquisition of fixed and intangible assets
-
1,848,000
-
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we use the non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA as financial measures for our consolidated results.
We believe that adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present the non-IFRS financial measures in order to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results.
EBITDA
represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.
Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA
represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of stock-based compensation expense, allowance for and write off of withholding tax receivables, provision for obsolete inventory and impairment loss on fixed assets.
Non-IFRS (loss) earnings per share
represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods.
Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share
represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods on a diluted basis.
The table below is a reconciliation of our net loss to EBITDA and non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
For the years ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2022
Net loss from continuing operations – IFRS
$
(5,883,419
)
$
(29,623,520
)
$
(18,603,626
)
Finance (income) costs, net
(337,601
)
653,374
1,141,830
Income tax expense (benefit)
(125,925
)
434,320
132,208
Depreciation and amortization expense
3,367,262
5,243,240
5,981,407
EBITDA
(2,979,683
)
(23,292,586
)
(11,348,181
)
Stock-based compensation expense
1,849,356
1,101,800
252,095
Provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables
210,437
899,433
-
Allowance for doubtful debts on a related party receivable
-
5,637,527
-
Impairment loss on goodwill
30,575
2,267,583
-
Impairment loss on intangible assets
188,797
3,713,551
-
Provision for withholding taxes receivables
4,339
683,344
448,243
Provision for obsolete inventory
-
3,797,552
942,882
Impairment loss on fixed assets
-
3,682,789
4,408,037
Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net
(5,761
)
(305,026
)
590,965
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)
$
(701,940
)
$
(1,814,033
)
$
(4,705,959
)
Non-IFRS loss per share
Basic and diluted loss for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.28
)
$
(3.80
)
Weighted average number of shares used in computation:
Basic and diluted
11,161,053
6,531,918
1,239,852
