Guardforce AI Reports 16.1% Increase in Gross Profit and Strategic Advances in AI Technology for 2024

April 28, 2025 — 07:42 am EDT

Guardforce AI reports a 16.1% gross profit increase in 2024, improving margins and narrowing net loss significantly.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a revenue increase of approximately 0.2% to $36.3 million and a significant gross profit increase of 16.1%, leading to a gross profit margin improvement to 17.2% from 14.9% in 2023. Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses decreased by 20.7% to $10.1 million, and the net loss narrowed to $5.9 million, reflecting an improvement of 80.1% year-over-year. The Company highlighted its commitment to building AI technology solutions for the travel and retail sectors, with advancements like the introduction of its AI-powered travel planning agent, DVGO. CEO Lei (Olivia) Wang emphasized the importance of operational consolidation and cost management strategies, and the Company plans to further invest in AI development and expand its client base in 2025. At the end of 2024, Guardforce AI had approximately $23.4 million in cash and equivalents on hand, positioning it well for future initiatives.

Potential Positives

  • Gross profit increased by 16.1% in 2024 compared to 2023, indicating improved profitability.
  • Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses decreased by 20.7%, reflecting effective cost control measures.
  • Net loss narrowed significantly by $23.7 million, or 80.1%, compared to the previous year, demonstrating operational progress.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved by 61.3% year-over-year, showing a positive trend in operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a reported 16.1% increase in gross profit, the overall revenue growth was minimal at only 0.2%, suggesting limited market expansion or demand for the company's services.
  • The company still reported a significant net loss of $5.9 million, indicating that it has not yet achieved profitability, which may concern investors regarding its long-term financial health.
  • The press release mentions forward-looking statements concerning future performance, which may imply uncertainty and risk associated with achieving projected goals, possibly leading to skepticism from stakeholders.

FAQ

What was the gross profit increase for Guardforce AI in 2024?

Gross profit increased by approximately 16.1% in 2024 compared to 2023.

How much did Guardforce AI's revenue grow in 2024?

Revenue increased by approximately 0.2% to around $36.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

What were the selling and administrative expenses for 2024?

Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses decreased by 20.7% to about $10.1 million for 2024.

What improvements were noted in Guardforce AI's net loss?

Net loss narrowed to $5.9 million, a year-over-year improvement of 80.1% or $23.7 million.

When will Guardforce AI host its conference call?

The conference call will be hosted today at 8:30 AM ET on April 28, 2025.

Full Release




Gross profit increased 16.1% in 2024 compared to 2023




Building a robust AI technology foundation to drive solution development in travel and retail




Guardforce AI management to host conference call today at 8:30 AM ET



NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW),

a global integrated security provider specializing in secured logistics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS), today announced financial results and provided a business update for the year ended December 31, 2024.





2024 Financial Highlights





  • Revenue increased by approximately 0.2% to approximately $36.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2023.


  • Gross profit increased by approximately 16.1% in 2024 compared to 2023, driven in part by an improvement in gross profit margin, which increased to approximately 17.2% in 2024, compared to approximately 14.9% in 2023.


  • Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses was approximately $10.1 million for 2024, a 20.7% decrease compared to approximately $12.7 million for 2023.


  • Net loss narrowed down to $5.9 million, marked a significant year-over-year improvement of $23.7 million, or 80.1%. Loss per share narrowed down year-over-year by $4.0, or a decrease of 88.3% to $0.53 per share.


  • Adjusted EBITDA improved by approximately $1.1 million, or 61.3%, year-over-year, to negative $0.7 million in 2024, compared to negative $1.8 million in 2023, reflecting significant operational progress in 2024.


  • As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $23.4 million.







Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI, stated, "2024 was a transformative year for us, marked by operational consolidation, a stronger revenue mix, and significant progress in AI innovation. We made strong progress in shifting our revenue mix toward higher-margin offerings, as evidenced by our increased gross profit margin in 2024. Today, we serve more than 25,000 retail stores globally, with retail steadily emerging as one of our top client segments, surpassing our traditional focus on banking. We also achieved approximately a 16.1% increase in gross profit in 2024 compared to 2023, as well as a 20.7% decrease in selling, distribution and administration expenses, due in part to carefully managing expenses through effective cost reduction strategies.”



“On the technology front, we advanced our Robotics-as-a-Service model across the Asia-Pacific region and established core technology foundation for our later launched DVGO—DeepVoyage Go, our first AI-powered travel planning agent. Building on our concierge robots and RTA operations, we remain committed to integrating AI into real-world productivity tools. Our AI agent ecosystem is designed to drive adoption, enhance operational efficiency, and scale value across multiple industries. Backed by a strong balance sheet, with approximately $23.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, we are well-positioned to accelerate our AI Solutions strategy.”



“In 2025, we intend to build on the momentum achieved in 2024 by strengthening our secured logistics foundation, expanding our retail client base, investing in AI research and development, and extending our smart retail and travel-focused AI solutions globally—ultimately fostering stronger synergies with our existing customers,” concluded Ms. Wang.




Financial Overview



Revenue increased by approximately $0.07 million, or 0.2%, to approximately $36.3 million for 2024, compared to 2023. Gross profit increased to approximately $6.3 million for 2024, compared to approximately $5.4 million for 2023. Gross profit margin increased to 17.2% for 2024, from 14.9% for 2023, primarily due to cost control initiatives and a higher profit margin from our continued growing GDM business and Cash-In-Transit business with our retail customers.



For 2024, selling, distribution, and administrative expenses decreased significantly to approximately $10.1 million, compared to approximately $12.7 million for 2023, representing a 20.7% decrease. Operating loss was approximately $6.7 million in 2024, compared to approximately $29.3 million in 2023, mainly due to the reduction in fixed asset depreciation and inventory provisions. As of December 31, 2024, and 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $23.4 million and $21.9 million, respectively.




Conference Call



Gaurdforce will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 28, 2025. The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 436086.



A webcast of the call may be accessed at


https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3101/52346


or on the company’s Investor Relations section of the website,


ir.guardforceai.com/news-events/company-events


.



A webcast replay will be available on the company’s Investor Relations section of the website (


ir.guardforceai.com/news-events/company-events


) through April 26, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through May 12, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 52346.




About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.



Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI/GFAIW) is an integrated solution provider, specializing in security solutions, and focusing on implementing AI and robotics solutions to improve business operational efficiency and sales and marketing process, especially for the retail and travel industry in the Asia Pacific. Drawing upon 42 years' operational experience, established premiere long-term customer base, and sales channels, Guardforce AI has built a robust foundation towards the next level of elevating tailored AI solutions and expanding globally. For more information, visit

www.guardforceai.com

Twitter:

@Guardforceai

.





Safe Harbor Statement





This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.




Investor Relations:



David Waldman or Natalya Rudman


Crescendo Communications, LLC


Email:

gfai@crescendo-ir.com



Tel: 212-671-1020




Guardforce AI Corporate Communications



Hu Yu


Email:

yu.hu@guardforceai.com



(tables follow)




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss




(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)




For the years ended December 31,






2024







2023







2022











(Restated)


Continuing operations:









Revenue

$
36,347,373


$
36,280,502


$
33,965,648

Cost of sales


(30,089,911
)


(30,889,226
)


(30,196,382
)


Gross profit





6,257,462










5,391,276










3,769,266
















Provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables


(210,437
)


(899,433
)


-

Allowance for doubtful debts on a related party receivable


-



(5,637,527
)


-

Impairment loss on goodwill


(30,575
)


(2,267,583
)


-

Impairment loss on intangible assets


(188,797
)


(3,713,551
)


-

Provision for withholding taxes receivable


(4,339
)


(683,344
)


(448,243
)

Provision for obsolete inventory


-



(3,797,552
)


(942,882
)

Impairment loss on fixed assets


-



(3,682,789
)


(4,408,037
)

Stock-based compensation expenses


(1,849,356
)


(1,101,800
)


(252,095
)

Research and Development expenses


(591,225
)


(169,511
)


(99,947
)

Selling, distribution and administrative expenses


(10,104,688
)


(12,740,964
)


(14,444,301
)


Operating loss





(6,721,955

)







(29,302,778

)







(16,826,239

)














Other income, net


369,249



461,926



87,616

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net


5,761



305,026



(590,965
)

Finance income (costs), net


337,601



(653,374
)


(1,141,830
)


Loss before income tax from continuing operations





(6,009,344

)







(29,189,200

)







(18,471,418

)














Provision for income tax benefit (expense)


125,925



(434,320
)


(132,208
)


Net loss for the year from continuing operations





(5,883,419

)







(29,623,520

)







(18,603,626

)















Discontinued operations:












Net profit (loss) for the year from discontinued operations


38,719



34,138



(62,432
)


Net loss for the year





(5,844,700

)







(29,589,382

)







(18,666,058

)

Net (profit) loss attributable to non-controlling interests


(19,465
)


17,721



101,264


Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company


$

(5,864,165

)







(29,571,661

)




$

(18,564,794

)















Loss per share













Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company

$
(0.53
)

$
(4.53
)

$
(14.97
)















Loss per share from continuing operations













Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company

$
(0.53
)

$
(4.53
)

$
(14.90
)















Weighted average number of shares used in computation:













Basic and diluted


11,161,053



6,531,918



1,239,852








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Balance Sheets




(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)




As of December 31




2024


2023








Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$
21,936,422

$
20,235,227

Restricted cash


27,642


100,764

Trade receivables, net


5,922,345


5,630,805

Other current assets


2,291,439


1,665,571

Withholding taxes receivable, net


393,960


607,221

Inventories


274,854


506,403

Amount due from related parties


-


2,172,638

Assets held for sale


-


201,963

Total current assets


30,846,662


31,120,592









Non-current assets:







Restricted cash


1,432,738


1,608,762

Property, plant and equipment


3,183,856


4,043,725

Right-of-use assets


2,268,022


2,688,208

Intangible assets, net


2,300,951


2,836,250

Goodwill


411,862


411,862

Withholding taxes receivable, net


1,967,826


1,617,625

Deferred tax assets, net


1,281,531


1,085,477

Other non-current assets


998,971


402,447

Total non-current assets


13,845,757


14,694,356


Total assets




$

44,692,419




$

45,814,948












Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade payables and other current liabilities

$
4,549,364

$
6,188,493

Borrowings


44,232


337,241

Borrowing from a related party


-


3,104,149

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


1,574,537


1,239,066

Current portion of finance lease liabilities, net


96,372


108,597

Amount due to related parties


-


2,898,506

Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale


-


130,876

Total current liabilities


6,264,505


14,006,928









Non-current liabilities:







Borrowings


-


44,410

Operating lease liabilities


768,174


1,455,857

Finance lease liabilities


121,746


218,996

Provision for employee benefits


5,548,726


4,935,982

Total non-current liabilities


6,438,646


6,655,245

Total liabilities


12,703,151


20,662,173










Equity







Ordinary shares – par value $0.12 authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 17,808,947 shares at December 31, 2024; issued and outstanding 9,830,373 shares at December 31, 2023


2,137,108


1,179,680

Subscription receivable


(50,000
)

(50,000
)

Additional paid in capital


93,102,042


80,983,164

Legal reserve


223,500


223,500

Warrants reserve


251,036


251,036

Accumulated deficit


(64,204,840
)

(58,340,675
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


590,981


985,120

Capital & reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company


32,049,827


25,231,825

Non-controlling interests


(60,559
)

(79,050
)

Total equity


31,989,268


25,152,775


Total liabilities and equity




$

44,692,419




$

45,814,948













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)






For the years ended




December 31,








2024







2023







2022











(Restated)


Cash flows from operating activities









Net loss from continuing operations

$
(5,883,419
)

$
(29,623,520
)

$
(18,603,626
)

Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations


38,719



34,138



(62,432
)

Net loss


(5,844,700
)


(29,589,382
)


(18,666,058
)

Adjustments for:












Depreciation


2,933,137



4,249,646



5,365,312

Amortization of intangible assets


434,125



993,594



616,095

Provision for obsolete inventories


-



3,797,552



942,882

Impairment loss on fixed assets


-



3,682,789



4,408,037

Stock-based compensation expense


1,849,356



1,101,800



252,095

Impairment loss on intangible assets


188,797



3,713,551



-

Impairment loss on goodwill


30,575



2,267,583



-

Allowance for doubtful debts on a related party receivable


-



5,637,527



-

Netting off related parties’ balances


(690,487
)


-



-

Finance (income) costs, net


(337,356
)


653,460



1,083,276

Deferred income taxes


(125,925
)


434,315



121,169

Provision for (Recovery of) expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables, net


210,437



899,433



(7,394
)

Increase in provision for withholding tax receivables


4,339



683,344



448,243

(Gain)/Loss from fixed assets disposal


(21,644
)


208,093



24,250

Gain from disposal of a subsidiary


(3,608
)


-



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:












(Increase)/Decrease in trade and other receivables


(347,566
)


(312,348
)


428,772

Increase in other current assets


(680,694
)


(64,759
)


(332,188
)

Decrease (Increase) in restricted cash


249,146



(409,521
)


1,825,023

Decrease/(Increase) in inventories


220,974



757,518



(2,876,443
)

Decrease/(Increase) in amount due from related parties


-



424,979



(15,725,707
)

(Increase)/Decrease in other non-current assets


(585,746
)


33,924



(151,170
)

(Decrease)/Increase in trade payables and other current liabilities


(937,169
)


363,833



928,247

(Decrease)/Increase in amount due to related parties


-



(970,185
)


3,884,995

(Increase)/Decrease in withholding taxes receivable


(146,855
)


(192,502
)


258,989

Increase/(Decrease) in provision for employee benefits


275,265



34,534



(193,639
)


Net cash used in operating activities


(3,325,599
)


(1,601,222
)


(17,365,214
)















Cash flows from investing activities












Acquisition of property, plant and equipment


(244,581
)


(2,107,069
)


(4,402,394
)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment


23,856



-



5,235

Acquisition of intangible assets


(61,995
)


(18,476
)


(3,242,537
)

Interest received


511,292



-



-

Disposal of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed of


(28,186
)


-



-

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired


-



-



(1,765,933
)


Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities







200,386










(2,125,545

)







(9,405,629

)















Cash flows from financing activities












Proceeds from issue of shares


10,399,732



20,867,386



20,346,353

Proceeds from exercise of warrants


-



506,692



3,014,710

Proceeds from a convertible note


-



-



1,500,000

Cash repayment of a convertible note


-



(554,238
)


-

Cash paid for the cancellation of fractional shares


-



(49,664
)


-

Proceeds from borrowings


-



1,895,151



3,426,096

Repayment of borrowings


(3,648,353
)


(2,890,252
)


(4,499,358
)

Payment of lease liabilities


(2,043,529
)


(2,652,150
)


(2,849,816
)


Net cash generated from financing activities


4,707,850



17,122,925



20,937,985














Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash


1,582,637



13,396,158



(5,832,858
)

Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held


89,916



(62,928
)


34,714

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year


20,263,869



6,930,639



12,728,783


Cash and cash equivalents at end of year




$

21,936,422







$

20,263,869







$

6,930,639

















Non-cash investing and financing activities












Equity portion of purchase consideration paid for acquisition of subsidiaries

$
-


$
-


$
4,579,880

Equity portion of the settlement of a borrowing from a third party


-



15,914,615



-

Equity portion of purchase consideration paid for acquisition of fixed and intangible assets


-



1,848,000



-











Non-IFRS Financial Measures



To supplement our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we use the non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA as financial measures for our consolidated results.



We believe that adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present the non-IFRS financial measures in order to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results.




EBITDA

represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.




Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA

represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of stock-based compensation expense, allowance for and write off of withholding tax receivables, provision for obsolete inventory and impairment loss on fixed assets.




Non-IFRS (loss) earnings per share

represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods.




Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share

represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods on a diluted basis.



The table below is a reconciliation of our net loss to EBITDA and non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:




For the years ended




December 31,








2024







2023







2022



Net loss from continuing operations – IFRS

$
(5,883,419
)

$
(29,623,520
)

$
(18,603,626
)

Finance (income) costs, net


(337,601
)


653,374



1,141,830

Income tax expense (benefit)


(125,925
)


434,320



132,208

Depreciation and amortization expense


3,367,262



5,243,240



5,981,407


EBITDA







(2,979,683

)







(23,292,586

)







(11,348,181

)

Stock-based compensation expense


1,849,356



1,101,800



252,095

Provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables


210,437



899,433



-

Allowance for doubtful debts on a related party receivable


-



5,637,527



-

Impairment loss on goodwill


30,575



2,267,583



-

Impairment loss on intangible assets


188,797



3,713,551



-

Provision for withholding taxes receivables


4,339



683,344



448,243

Provision for obsolete inventory


-



3,797,552



942,882

Impairment loss on fixed assets


-



3,682,789



4,408,037

Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net


(5,761
)


(305,026
)


590,965


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)




$

(701,940

)




$

(1,814,033

)




$

(4,705,959

)















Non-IFRS loss per share












Basic and diluted loss for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company

$
(0.06
)

$
(0.28
)

$
(3.80
)















Weighted average number of shares used in computation:












Basic and diluted


11,161,053



6,531,918



1,239,852





