Guardforce AI Reports 16.1% Increase in Gross Profit and Strategic Advances in AI Technology for 2024

Guardforce AI reports a 16.1% gross profit increase in 2024, improving margins and narrowing net loss significantly.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a revenue increase of approximately 0.2% to $36.3 million and a significant gross profit increase of 16.1%, leading to a gross profit margin improvement to 17.2% from 14.9% in 2023. Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses decreased by 20.7% to $10.1 million, and the net loss narrowed to $5.9 million, reflecting an improvement of 80.1% year-over-year. The Company highlighted its commitment to building AI technology solutions for the travel and retail sectors, with advancements like the introduction of its AI-powered travel planning agent, DVGO. CEO Lei (Olivia) Wang emphasized the importance of operational consolidation and cost management strategies, and the Company plans to further invest in AI development and expand its client base in 2025. At the end of 2024, Guardforce AI had approximately $23.4 million in cash and equivalents on hand, positioning it well for future initiatives.

Potential Positives

Gross profit increased by 16.1% in 2024 compared to 2023, indicating improved profitability.

Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses decreased by 20.7%, reflecting effective cost control measures.

Net loss narrowed significantly by $23.7 million, or 80.1%, compared to the previous year, demonstrating operational progress.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 61.3% year-over-year, showing a positive trend in operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Despite a reported 16.1% increase in gross profit, the overall revenue growth was minimal at only 0.2%, suggesting limited market expansion or demand for the company's services.

The company still reported a significant net loss of $5.9 million, indicating that it has not yet achieved profitability, which may concern investors regarding its long-term financial health.

The press release mentions forward-looking statements concerning future performance, which may imply uncertainty and risk associated with achieving projected goals, possibly leading to skepticism from stakeholders.

FAQ

What was the gross profit increase for Guardforce AI in 2024?

Gross profit increased by approximately 16.1% in 2024 compared to 2023.

How much did Guardforce AI's revenue grow in 2024?

Revenue increased by approximately 0.2% to around $36.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

What were the selling and administrative expenses for 2024?

Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses decreased by 20.7% to about $10.1 million for 2024.

What improvements were noted in Guardforce AI's net loss?

Net loss narrowed to $5.9 million, a year-over-year improvement of 80.1% or $23.7 million.

When will Guardforce AI host its conference call?

The conference call will be hosted today at 8:30 AM ET on April 28, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Gross profit increased 16.1% in 2024 compared to 2023









Building a robust AI technology foundation to drive solution development in travel and retail









Guardforce AI management to host conference call today at 8:30 AM ET







NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW),



a global integrated security provider specializing in secured logistics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS), today announced financial results and provided a business update for the year ended December 31, 2024.









2024 Financial Highlights











Revenue increased by approximately 0.2% to approximately $36.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2023.



Gross profit increased by approximately 16.1% in 2024 compared to 2023, driven in part by an improvement in gross profit margin, which increased to approximately 17.2% in 2024, compared to approximately 14.9% in 2023.



Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses was approximately $10.1 million for 2024, a 20.7% decrease compared to approximately $12.7 million for 2023.



Net loss narrowed down to $5.9 million, marked a significant year-over-year improvement of $23.7 million, or 80.1%. Loss per share narrowed down year-over-year by $4.0, or a decrease of 88.3% to $0.53 per share.



Adjusted EBITDA improved by approximately $1.1 million, or 61.3%, year-over-year, to negative $0.7 million in 2024, compared to negative $1.8 million in 2023, reflecting significant operational progress in 2024.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $23.4 million.















Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI, stated, "2024 was a transformative year for us, marked by operational consolidation, a stronger revenue mix, and significant progress in AI innovation. We made strong progress in shifting our revenue mix toward higher-margin offerings, as evidenced by our increased gross profit margin in 2024. Today, we serve more than 25,000 retail stores globally, with retail steadily emerging as one of our top client segments, surpassing our traditional focus on banking. We also achieved approximately a 16.1% increase in gross profit in 2024 compared to 2023, as well as a 20.7% decrease in selling, distribution and administration expenses, due in part to carefully managing expenses through effective cost reduction strategies.”





“On the technology front, we advanced our Robotics-as-a-Service model across the Asia-Pacific region and established core technology foundation for our later launched DVGO—DeepVoyage Go, our first AI-powered travel planning agent. Building on our concierge robots and RTA operations, we remain committed to integrating AI into real-world productivity tools. Our AI agent ecosystem is designed to drive adoption, enhance operational efficiency, and scale value across multiple industries. Backed by a strong balance sheet, with approximately $23.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, we are well-positioned to accelerate our AI Solutions strategy.”





“In 2025, we intend to build on the momentum achieved in 2024 by strengthening our secured logistics foundation, expanding our retail client base, investing in AI research and development, and extending our smart retail and travel-focused AI solutions globally—ultimately fostering stronger synergies with our existing customers,” concluded Ms. Wang.







Financial Overview







Revenue increased by approximately $0.07 million, or 0.2%, to approximately $36.3 million for 2024, compared to 2023. Gross profit increased to approximately $6.3 million for 2024, compared to approximately $5.4 million for 2023. Gross profit margin increased to 17.2% for 2024, from 14.9% for 2023, primarily due to cost control initiatives and a higher profit margin from our continued growing GDM business and Cash-In-Transit business with our retail customers.





For 2024, selling, distribution, and administrative expenses decreased significantly to approximately $10.1 million, compared to approximately $12.7 million for 2023, representing a 20.7% decrease. Operating loss was approximately $6.7 million in 2024, compared to approximately $29.3 million in 2023, mainly due to the reduction in fixed asset depreciation and inventory provisions. As of December 31, 2024, and 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $23.4 million and $21.9 million, respectively.







Conference Call







Gaurdforce will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 28, 2025. The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 436086.





A webcast of the call may be accessed at





https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3101/52346





or on the company’s Investor Relations section of the website,





ir.guardforceai.com/news-events/company-events





.





A webcast replay will be available on the company’s Investor Relations section of the website (





ir.guardforceai.com/news-events/company-events





) through April 26, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through May 12, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 52346.







About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.







Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI/GFAIW) is an integrated solution provider, specializing in security solutions, and focusing on implementing AI and robotics solutions to improve business operational efficiency and sales and marketing process, especially for the retail and travel industry in the Asia Pacific. Drawing upon 42 years' operational experience, established premiere long-term customer base, and sales channels, Guardforce AI has built a robust foundation towards the next level of elevating tailored AI solutions and expanding globally. For more information, visit



www.guardforceai.com



Twitter:



@Guardforceai



.









Safe Harbor Statement











This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.









Investor Relations:







David Waldman or Natalya Rudman





Crescendo Communications, LLC





Email:



gfai@crescendo-ir.com







Tel: 212-671-1020







Guardforce AI Corporate Communications







Hu Yu





Email:



yu.hu@guardforceai.com







(tables follow)



























Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss









(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)





















For the years ended December 31,





























2024

























2023

























2022



















































(Restated)















Continuing operations:















































Revenue









$





36,347,373













$





36,280,502













$





33,965,648













Cost of sales













(30,089,911





)













(30,889,226





)













(30,196,382





)











Gross profit





















6,257,462

































5,391,276

































3,769,266











































































Provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables













(210,437





)













(899,433





)













-













Allowance for doubtful debts on a related party receivable













-

















(5,637,527





)













-













Impairment loss on goodwill













(30,575





)













(2,267,583





)













-













Impairment loss on intangible assets













(188,797





)













(3,713,551





)













-













Provision for withholding taxes receivable













(4,339





)













(683,344





)













(448,243





)









Provision for obsolete inventory













-

















(3,797,552





)













(942,882





)









Impairment loss on fixed assets













-

















(3,682,789





)













(4,408,037





)









Stock-based compensation expenses













(1,849,356





)













(1,101,800





)













(252,095





)









Research and Development expenses













(591,225





)













(169,511





)













(99,947





)









Selling, distribution and administrative expenses













(10,104,688





)













(12,740,964





)













(14,444,301





)











Operating loss





















(6,721,955









)

























(29,302,778









)

























(16,826,239









)



































































Other income, net













369,249

















461,926

















87,616













Foreign exchange gains (losses), net













5,761

















305,026

















(590,965





)









Finance income (costs), net













337,601

















(653,374





)













(1,141,830





)











Loss before income tax from continuing operations





















(6,009,344









)

























(29,189,200









)

























(18,471,418









)



































































Provision for income tax benefit (expense)













125,925

















(434,320





)













(132,208





)











Net loss for the year from continuing operations





















(5,883,419









)

























(29,623,520









)

























(18,603,626









)





































































Discontinued operations:



























































Net profit (loss) for the year from discontinued operations













38,719

















34,138

















(62,432





)











Net loss for the year





















(5,844,700









)

























(29,589,382









)

























(18,666,058









)











Net (profit) loss attributable to non-controlling interests













(19,465





)













17,721

















101,264















Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company













$









(5,864,165









)

























(29,571,661









)

















$









(18,564,794









)





































































Loss per share





























































Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company











$





(0.53





)









$





(4.53





)









$





(14.97





)



































































Loss per share from continuing operations





























































Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company











$





(0.53





)









$





(4.53





)









$





(14.90





)



































































Weighted average number of shares used in computation:





























































Basic and diluted















11,161,053

















6,531,918

















1,239,852



































Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

























As of December 31





























2024













2023













































Assets































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents









$





21,936,422









$





20,235,227













Restricted cash













27,642













100,764













Trade receivables, net













5,922,345













5,630,805













Other current assets













2,291,439













1,665,571













Withholding taxes receivable, net













393,960













607,221













Inventories













274,854













506,403













Amount due from related parties













-













2,172,638













Assets held for sale













-













201,963













Total current assets













30,846,662













31,120,592

















































Non-current assets:





































Restricted cash













1,432,738













1,608,762













Property, plant and equipment













3,183,856













4,043,725













Right-of-use assets













2,268,022













2,688,208













Intangible assets, net













2,300,951













2,836,250













Goodwill













411,862













411,862













Withholding taxes receivable, net













1,967,826













1,617,625













Deferred tax assets, net













1,281,531













1,085,477













Other non-current assets













998,971













402,447













Total non-current assets













13,845,757













14,694,356















Total assets

















$









44,692,419

















$









45,814,948

























































Liabilities and Equity







































Current liabilities:





































Trade payables and other current liabilities









$





4,549,364









$





6,188,493













Borrowings













44,232













337,241













Borrowing from a related party













-













3,104,149













Current portion of operating lease liabilities













1,574,537













1,239,066













Current portion of finance lease liabilities, net













96,372













108,597













Amount due to related parties













-













2,898,506













Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale













-













130,876













Total current liabilities













6,264,505













14,006,928

















































Non-current liabilities:





































Borrowings













-













44,410













Operating lease liabilities













768,174













1,455,857













Finance lease liabilities













121,746













218,996













Provision for employee benefits













5,548,726













4,935,982













Total non-current liabilities













6,438,646













6,655,245













Total liabilities













12,703,151













20,662,173



















































Equity







































Ordinary shares – par value $0.12 authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 17,808,947 shares at December 31, 2024; issued and outstanding 9,830,373 shares at December 31, 2023













2,137,108













1,179,680













Subscription receivable













(50,000





)









(50,000





)









Additional paid in capital













93,102,042













80,983,164













Legal reserve













223,500













223,500













Warrants reserve













251,036













251,036













Accumulated deficit













(64,204,840





)









(58,340,675





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income













590,981













985,120













Capital & reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company













32,049,827













25,231,825













Non-controlling interests













(60,559





)









(79,050





)









Total equity













31,989,268













25,152,775















Total liabilities and equity

















$









44,692,419

















$









45,814,948





































Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

































For the years ended









December 31,

































2024

























2023

























2022



















































(Restated)















Cash flows from operating activities















































Net loss from continuing operations









$





(5,883,419





)









$





(29,623,520





)









$





(18,603,626





)









Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations













38,719

















34,138

















(62,432





)









Net loss













(5,844,700





)













(29,589,382





)













(18,666,058





)









Adjustments for:

























































Depreciation













2,933,137

















4,249,646

















5,365,312













Amortization of intangible assets













434,125

















993,594

















616,095













Provision for obsolete inventories













-

















3,797,552

















942,882













Impairment loss on fixed assets













-

















3,682,789

















4,408,037













Stock-based compensation expense













1,849,356

















1,101,800

















252,095













Impairment loss on intangible assets













188,797

















3,713,551

















-













Impairment loss on goodwill













30,575

















2,267,583

















-













Allowance for doubtful debts on a related party receivable













-

















5,637,527

















-













Netting off related parties’ balances













(690,487





)













-

















-













Finance (income) costs, net













(337,356





)













653,460

















1,083,276













Deferred income taxes













(125,925





)













434,315

















121,169













Provision for (Recovery of) expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables, net













210,437

















899,433

















(7,394





)









Increase in provision for withholding tax receivables













4,339

















683,344

















448,243













(Gain)/Loss from fixed assets disposal













(21,644





)













208,093

















24,250













Gain from disposal of a subsidiary













(3,608





)













-

















-













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























































(Increase)/Decrease in trade and other receivables













(347,566





)













(312,348





)













428,772













Increase in other current assets













(680,694





)













(64,759





)













(332,188





)









Decrease (Increase) in restricted cash













249,146

















(409,521





)













1,825,023













Decrease/(Increase) in inventories













220,974

















757,518

















(2,876,443





)









Decrease/(Increase) in amount due from related parties













-

















424,979

















(15,725,707





)









(Increase)/Decrease in other non-current assets













(585,746





)













33,924

















(151,170





)









(Decrease)/Increase in trade payables and other current liabilities













(937,169





)













363,833

















928,247













(Decrease)/Increase in amount due to related parties













-

















(970,185





)













3,884,995













(Increase)/Decrease in withholding taxes receivable













(146,855





)













(192,502





)













258,989













Increase/(Decrease) in provision for employee benefits













275,265

















34,534

















(193,639





)











Net cash used in operating activities















(3,325,599





)













(1,601,222





)













(17,365,214





)



































































Cash flows from investing activities



























































Acquisition of property, plant and equipment













(244,581





)













(2,107,069





)













(4,402,394





)









Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment













23,856

















-

















5,235













Acquisition of intangible assets













(61,995





)













(18,476





)













(3,242,537





)









Interest received













511,292

















-

















-













Disposal of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed of













(28,186





)













-

















-

















Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired













-

















-

















(1,765,933





)











Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities

























200,386

































(2,125,545









)

























(9,405,629









)





































































Cash flows from financing activities



























































Proceeds from issue of shares













10,399,732

















20,867,386

















20,346,353













Proceeds from exercise of warrants













-

















506,692

















3,014,710













Proceeds from a convertible note













-

















-

















1,500,000













Cash repayment of a convertible note













-

















(554,238





)













-













Cash paid for the cancellation of fractional shares













-

















(49,664





)













-













Proceeds from borrowings













-

















1,895,151

















3,426,096













Repayment of borrowings













(3,648,353





)













(2,890,252





)













(4,499,358





)









Payment of lease liabilities













(2,043,529





)













(2,652,150





)













(2,849,816





)











Net cash generated from financing activities















4,707,850

















17,122,925

















20,937,985





































































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash













1,582,637

















13,396,158

















(5,832,858





)









Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held













89,916

















(62,928





)













34,714













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year













20,263,869

















6,930,639

















12,728,783















Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

















$









21,936,422

























$









20,263,869

























$









6,930,639













































































Non-cash investing and financing activities



























































Equity portion of purchase consideration paid for acquisition of subsidiaries









$





-













$





-













$





4,579,880













Equity portion of the settlement of a borrowing from a third party













-

















15,914,615

















-













Equity portion of purchase consideration paid for acquisition of fixed and intangible assets













-

















1,848,000

















-































Non-IFRS Financial Measures







To supplement our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we use the non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA as financial measures for our consolidated results.





We believe that adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present the non-IFRS financial measures in order to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results.







EBITDA



represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.







Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA



represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of stock-based compensation expense, allowance for and write off of withholding tax receivables, provision for obsolete inventory and impairment loss on fixed assets.







Non-IFRS (loss) earnings per share



represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods.







Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share



represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods on a diluted basis.





The table below is a reconciliation of our net loss to EBITDA and non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:























For the years ended









December 31,

































2024

























2023

























2022



















Net loss from continuing operations – IFRS









$





(5,883,419





)









$





(29,623,520





)









$





(18,603,626





)









Finance (income) costs, net













(337,601





)













653,374

















1,141,830













Income tax expense (benefit)













(125,925





)













434,320

















132,208













Depreciation and amortization expense













3,367,262

















5,243,240

















5,981,407















EBITDA

























(2,979,683









)

























(23,292,586









)

























(11,348,181









)











Stock-based compensation expense













1,849,356

















1,101,800

















252,095













Provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables













210,437

















899,433

















-













Allowance for doubtful debts on a related party receivable













-

















5,637,527

















-













Impairment loss on goodwill













30,575

















2,267,583

















-













Impairment loss on intangible assets













188,797

















3,713,551

















-













Provision for withholding taxes receivables













4,339

















683,344

















448,243













Provision for obsolete inventory













-

















3,797,552

















942,882













Impairment loss on fixed assets













-

















3,682,789

















4,408,037













Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net













(5,761





)













(305,026





)













590,965















Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)

















$









(701,940









)

















$









(1,814,033









)

















$









(4,705,959









)





































































Non-IFRS loss per share



























































Basic and diluted loss for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company









$





(0.06





)









$





(0.28





)









$





(3.80





)



































































Weighted average number of shares used in computation:



























































Basic and diluted













11,161,053

















6,531,918

















1,239,852











