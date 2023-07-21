News & Insights

Guardforce AI Co. Rally Continues

July 21, 2023 — 11:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (GFAI) is continuing an uptrend on Friday morning trade after the company announced yesterday that a new robotic security solution will be launched in Singapore.

The integrated security provider specializing in secured logistics, Artificial Intelligence, and Robot-as-a-Service, announced that it has partnered with leading security provider, Concorde Security Pte Ltd. to co-launch a new robotic security solution.

Currently, shares are at $8.81, up 37.18 percent from the previous close of $6.44 on a volume of 58,126,263.

