Guardforce AI Co. Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (GFAI) is continuing an uptrend on Friday morning trade after the company announced yesterday that a new robotic security solution will be launched in Singapore.

The integrated security provider specializing in secured logistics, Artificial Intelligence, and Robot-as-a-Service, announced that it has partnered with leading security provider, Concorde Security Pte Ltd. to co-launch a new robotic security solution.

Currently, shares are at $8.81, up 37.18 percent from the previous close of $6.44 on a volume of 58,126,263.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.