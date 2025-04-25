Guardforce AI Co., Limited to Host Conference Call on April 28, 2025, for Financial Results and Corporate Update

Guardforce AI will host a conference call on April 28, 2025, to discuss its 2024 financial results and updates.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited, a global security provider specializing in secured logistics and AI, announced it will hold a conference call on April 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for 2024 and provide updates on corporate progress. Interested parties can join the call via telephone or access it through a webcast link available on the company's Investor Relations site. Participants are encouraged to submit questions via email before the call. Additionally, a replay of the call will be available on the website for one year, and a telephone replay will be accessible for two weeks after the call. Guardforce AI aims to enhance operational efficiency with its Robot-as-a-Service solutions and has over 40 years of industry experience.

Guardforce AI is hosting a conference call to discuss financial results and corporate progress, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The conference call is part of a structured communication strategy, inviting investors to submit questions, which can foster trust and investor relations.

The company is expanding its business in integrated AI and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS), highlighting a commitment to innovation and adaptation in a growing market.

Guardforce AI’s strong foundation of over 40 years in the secured logistics business supports its credibility as it expands its service offerings globally.

The press release is primarily focused on an upcoming conference call to discuss financial results, indicating potential concerns about transparency regarding the company's current performance, as detailed results are not provided within the release.



The use of extensive forward-looking statements may indicate uncertainty in the company's projections, which could lead to skepticism among investors regarding the reliability of future expectations.



There is no mention of specific financial metrics or improvements, which could suggest that the company may be underperforming or has critical information it chooses not to disclose at this time.

What is the date and time of Guardforce AI's conference call?

Guardforce AI's conference call is scheduled for April 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the call by dialing 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or 973-528-0011 for international callers, using access code 436086.

Where can I find the webcast for the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3101/52346 or on the Investor Relations section of the Guardforce AI website.

How can investors submit questions for the call?

Investors can submit questions via email to gfai@crescendo-ir.com before the start of the call.

When will the call's replay be available?

A webcast replay will be available through April 26, 2026, and a telephone replay will be available through May 12, 2025.

$GFAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $GFAI stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

