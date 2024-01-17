Guardforce AI CFO Yuheng Ma Resigns, Names Yuting Zuo Replacement

(RTTNews) - Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (GFAI), an integrated security and AI provider, Wednesday announced that its Chief Financial Office Yuheng Ma has resigned to explore other interests.

He is replaced by Yuting Zuo with immediate effect.

Zuo has more than a decade of experience in corporate finance and has previously worked in companies like Aurora Mobile Limited, Farmers Business Network, PricewaterhouseCoopers and E&Y.

In pre-market activity, Guardforce shares are trading at $2.31, up 4.52% on the Nasdaq.

