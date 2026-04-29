Markets
YUMC

GuardCap Dumps Nearly Half Its Yum China (YUMC) Position

April 29, 2026 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Cory Renauer for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Stake reduced by 3,593,257 shares; estimated transaction value of $186.04 million based on quarterly average price

  • Quarter-end position value fell by $167.44 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price changes

  • Trade amounted to 10.65% of fund’s 13F reportable AUM

  • Post-trade stake: 3,945,736 shares valued at $192.47 million

  • Position now represents 11.02% of AUM, which makes it the fund's second-largest holding

  • 10 stocks we like better than Yum China ›

What happened

An SEC filing dated April 28, 2026, showed GuardCap Asset Management Ltd sold 3,593,257 shares of Yum China during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $186.04 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the stake at quarter-end declined by $167.44 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and market price movements.

What else to know

  • The fund’s YUMC stake now comprises 11.02% of its 13F AUM, down from 21.67% before the sale
  • Top holdings after the filing:
    • NASDAQ:CME: $272.27 million (15.6% of AUM)
    • NASDAQ:BKNG: $137.46 million (7.9% of AUM)
    • NYSE:CL: $134.99 million (7.7% of AUM)
    • NYSE:MA: $132.41 million (7.6% of AUM)
    • NYSE:UNH: $126.78 million (7.3% of AUM)
  • As of April 27, 2026, shares were priced at $47.73, up 4.4% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 22.8 percentage points
  • Yum China reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $11.80 billion and net income of $929.00 million as of Dec. 31, 2025

Company overview

MetricValue
Revenue (TTM)$11.80 billion
Net income (TTM)$1.004 billion
Dividend yield2.09%
Price (as of market close April 28, 2026)$48.37

Company snapshot

  • Operates quick-service and casual dining brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, Lavazza, and others, offering a diversified menu including chicken, pizza, hot pot, coffee, and Chinese cuisine.
  • Generates revenue primarily from company-operated and franchised restaurants, as well as e-commerce sales via its V-Gold Mall platform.
  • Targets mass-market consumers across China, operating over 12,000 restaurants in approximately 1,700 cities.

Yum China leverages a multi-brand portfolio to capture diverse consumer preferences and dining occasions across China’s restaurant market.

What this transaction means for investors

I wouldn’t look at Guardcap’s sale of its Yum China stake as a sign the firm isn’t confident about the investment. In the first quarter, the firm reduced its 11 largest holdings by 44% or more. The portfolio finished the first quarter with 27 holdings, the same as at the end of 2025. The overall size of the portfolio, though, shrank from $3.7 billion to $1.7 billion.

This year, Yum China raised its quarterly dividend payment to $0.29 per share. At recent prices, the stock offers a 2.4% dividend yield. In five years, Yum China has raised its dividend payout 141.7% higher.

Yum China recently reported first-quarter results that suggest its rapid pace of dividend growth can continue. Revenue rose 10%, and operating profits rose 12% year over year. The company opened a record number of stores in the first quarter, but not at the expense of its shareholders. The company is on track to return $1.5 billion to shareholders this year in the form of share buybacks and dividend payments.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booking Holdings, CME Group, Colgate-Palmolive, and Mastercard. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $47.50 calls on Yum China and short January 2027 $52.50 calls on Yum China. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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