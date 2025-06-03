BioTech
GH

Guardant Health's Shield Multi-cancer Detection Test Secures FDA's Breakthrough Device Designation

June 03, 2025 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Guardant Health, Inc. (GH), Tuesday announced that the company's Shield multi-cancer detection or MCD test, a methylation-based blood test for the multi-cancer screening, has been granted Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The designation comes as Shield MCD test was chosen by the National Cancer Institute for the Vanguard Study, where the test demonstrated strong performance in predicting the presence of cancers and cancer tissue of origin.

Following this recognition, the company expects to collaborate with FDA and other stakeholders to bring the Shield MCD test to the patients.

In the pre-market hours, GH is trading at $43, up 2.14 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.