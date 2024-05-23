News & Insights

Markets
GH

Guardant Health Trading Suspended On Nasdaq Pending ShieldTM's Premarket Approval Meeting

May 23, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Guardant Health, Inc. (GH), a precision oncology company, Thursday said its stock has been halted temporarily from trading on Nasdaq.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Medical Devices Advisory Committee is expected to meet today to review the premarket approval (PMA) application for ShieldTM, Guardant Health's blood test to screen for colorectal cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.