Guardant Health Trading Suspended On Nasdaq Pending ShieldTM's Premarket Approval Meeting

(RTTNews) - Guardant Health, Inc. (GH), a precision oncology company, Thursday said its stock has been halted temporarily from trading on Nasdaq.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Medical Devices Advisory Committee is expected to meet today to review the premarket approval (PMA) application for ShieldTM, Guardant Health's blood test to screen for colorectal cancer.

