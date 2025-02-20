Guardant Health Tops Q4 Revenue Forecast

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), a leader in precision oncology testing, announced its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 20. Total revenue rose 30% year over year to $201.8 million, outpacing analysts' consensus estimates of $192 million. On the bottom line, it booked a non-GAAP loss of $0.62 per share, narrower than the expected loss of $0.75 per share. Despite advancements and positive results, increased operating expenses, mainly due to R&D and sales costs, resulted in a net loss of $111 million.

Metric Q4 2024 Actual Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 % Change Non-GAAP EPS ($0.62) ($0.75) ($0.64) N/A Total revenue $201.8 million $192 million $155.1 million 30.1% Gross margin 62% N/A 60% 200 basis points Free cash flow ($83.4 million) N/A ($82.8 million) N/A

Business Overview and Focuses

Guardant Health specializes in precision oncology, developing advanced blood tests for cancer detection and management. The core of its business lies in liquid biopsies for both advanced-stage and early cancer detection. The company is devoting significant attention to product innovation and strategic partnerships to enhance its research capabilities and broaden its market access. Its ability to secure payer reimbursement for its products is pivotal to its financial success, so ongoing efforts to engage with Medicare and commercial payers are crucial.

Quarterly Highlights and Developments

In the fourth quarter, Guardant Health exceeded revenue forecasts, driven by a 30% year-over-year increase in sales from its precision oncology segment -- its largest -- to $184.6 million. New Medicare reimbursement rates strengthened payer support for the company's services, including Guardant360 and Shield tests, giving its top line a significant boost.

Operating expenses increased to $250.2 million, up from $206.6 million in the prior-year period, as spending rose on research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses. Despite this, the company's net loss narrowed to $111 million. However, the improvement on the bottom line was entirely due to the absence this year of a one-time $83.4 million legal expense that it booked in the prior-year period.

The company made strides in gaining regulatory approvals, including Medicare coverage for its Guardant Reveal Smart Liquid Biopsy, a platform for colorectal cancer surveillance. Strategic collaborations with industry leaders like Boehringer Ingelheim and ConcertAI supported research initiatives, showcasing Guardant's commitment to innovation and product diversification.

In terms of reimbursement, Guardant Health made notable progress on securing Medicare agreements for critical tests, facilitating broader market access, and enhancing its revenue potential.

Looking Ahead

For 2025, Guardant Health projects revenues will grow by 15% to 16%, landing in a range of $850 million to $860 million. That would be a slowdown from 2024's 31% growth. Expected growth in oncology revenue is approximately 15%, while the screening sector anticipates conducting 45,000 to 50,000 Shield tests. The company aims to stabilize its non-GAAP gross margin between 62% and 63%.

Investors' focus should remain on the company's clinical volume growth, which is expected to increase by 25% in 2025, as well as on how the company fares in strategic partnerships and regulatory advancements. Management also plans to keep its cash burn under control, with projections of $225 million to $235 million for the year -- down from $275 million in 2024.

