Guardant Health Stock Soars On Strong Q3 Results, Upbeat FY 2025 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Guardant Health Inc. (GH) are up over 25% at $90 in premarket trading on Thursday, after the company reported exceptionally strong financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and raised its full-year 2025 outlook.

This commercial-stage precision oncology company markets Guardant360 Liquid test and Guardant360 CDx test, the first comprehensive liquid biopsy test approved by the FDA to provide tumor mutation profiling with solid tumors and to be used as a companion diagnostic in connection with non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, and breast cancer. It also offers the Guardant360 Tissue test for advanced-stage cancer, Guardant Reveal blood test to detect residual and recurring disease in early-stage colorectal, breast and lung cancer patients, and Guardant360 Response blood test to predict patient response to immunotherapy or targeted therapy eight weeks earlier than current standard-of-care imaging. In addition, Shield, the company's laboratory-developed test (LDT), is intended for primary colorectal cancer screening.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, revenue was $265.2 million, a 39% increase from $191.5 million for the corresponding prior year period, driven primarily by an increase in Oncology test volume. Oncology volumes in Q3, 2025, grew 40% year-over-year, driven by very strong performance across all products.

On a non-GAAP basis, net loss narrowed to $48.3 million or $0.39 per share for the third quarter of 2025, from $55.0 million or $0.45 per share in the comparable year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead, Guardant Health now expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $965 to $970 million, compared to the previous revenue guidance range of $915 million to $925 million. The company had reported revenue of $739.0 million in 2024.

Recent Development

Last month, Guardant Health announced a broad strategic collaboration with Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to make Guardant's Shield blood-based screening test available to physicians and patients served by Quest in the United States. Shield is the first and only blood test to receive full FDA approval as a primary screening option for colorectal cancer in average-risk adults aged 45 and older.

GH has traded in a range of $21.85 to $73.31 in the last 1 year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $72.27, up 3.87%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.