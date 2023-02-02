Markets
Guardant Health Says Illumina Has No Basis For Challenging Ownership Of Its Patents

February 02, 2023 — 06:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - Guardant Health Inc. (GH) said it continues to believe that Illumina has no basis for challenging the ownership of its patents and that lawsuit is nothing more than an attempt to impede its mission to improve cancer care and save patients' lives.

The statement came after U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke issued favorable recommendation regarding Guardant Health's Motion to dismiss lawsuit brought by Illumina.

Guardant said it is pleased with Judge Burke's recommendation that nearly all of Illumina's claims be dismissed as filed.

