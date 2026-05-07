Guardant Health Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) reported a strong start to 2026, citing accelerating adoption across its oncology, biopharma and data, and screening businesses as the company delivered $302 million in first-quarter revenue, up 48% year-over-year. Management said the quarter marked the company’s fastest year-over-year percentage revenue growth in the last five years and pushed Guardant past $1 billion in trailing 12-month revenue.

Q1 revenue growth driven by oncology, Shield screening ramp

Co-CEO Helmy Eltoukhy said results reflected “significant momentum that accelerated through Q1,” with growth “strong and broad-based across our oncology, biopharma and data, and screening business lines.”

In oncology, Guardant posted $205 million in revenue, up 36% year-over-year, with test volumes rising 47% to about 86,000 tests. Eltoukhy said the company saw strength “across all products” and highlighted continued expansion of its portfolio across therapy selection and minimal residual disease (MRD).

In screening, Guardant’s Shield colorectal cancer (CRC) blood test generated $42 million in testing revenue on approximately 44,000 tests, compared with $6 million on about 9,000 tests in the year-ago quarter. AmirAli Talasaz, Guardant’s co-CEO, pointed to improving sales rep productivity and marketing initiatives that “came together in the quarter,” including direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising and the launch of the company’s collaboration with Quest Diagnostics late in Q1.

Oncology: volume growth, Smart Platform, and regulatory updates

Eltoukhy attributed Guardant360 Liquid’s ongoing growth to what he described as a “fundamental step change” from the company’s Smart Liquid Biopsy platform, saying it has expanded liquid biopsy capabilities and helped drive adoption. On the call, he also said growth has been “very broad-based,” reflecting share gains as well as deeper and broader use among physicians, including for tumor types where liquid biopsy was not traditionally used.

Management provided product-level updates across the oncology portfolio:

Guardant360 Liquid: Volumes grew 30% year-over-year. Eltoukhy said the company’s FDA review “remains on track,” and he expects an FDA-approved Guardant360 Liquid to streamline ordering and connectivity across the portfolio.

Volumes grew 30% year-over-year. Eltoukhy said the company’s FDA review “remains on track,” and he expects an FDA-approved Guardant360 Liquid to streamline ordering and connectivity across the portfolio. Guardant360 Tissue: Management said the product was the company’s second fastest-growing oncology offering. Eltoukhy announced a platform upgrade expanding RNA testing to whole transcriptome, which he said strengthens Guardant360 Tissue’s positioning in the tissue comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) market.

Management said the product was the company’s second fastest-growing oncology offering. Eltoukhy announced a platform upgrade expanding RNA testing to whole transcriptome, which he said strengthens Guardant360 Tissue’s positioning in the tissue comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) market. Reveal (MRD): Reveal volumes grew more than 100% year-over-year and remained the fastest-growing product, supported by adoption across indications and demand for the therapy response monitoring use case in its first full quarter after launch.

On pricing, CFO Mike Bell said average selling prices were stable sequentially, with Guardant360 Liquid in the $3,000–$3,100 range, Guardant360 Tissue above $2,000, and Reveal between $600–$700.

Guardant also highlighted data and platform development. Eltoukhy said the company’s repository includes insights from more than 1 million patient samples and 500,000 epigenetic profiles across more than 100 tumor types, which he said supports InfinityAI-driven signature discovery and Smart Apps development. At AACR, Guardant and collaborators presented 38 abstracts, with 25 featuring InfinityAI-generated findings, including response prediction and detection of “clinically challenging alterations like ALK fusions and MTAP deletions,” according to Eltoukhy.

Reveal reimbursement submissions and monitoring expansion

Guardant said it has submitted data packages to MolDX to support coverage in breast cancer surveillance, immuno-oncology monitoring, and chemotherapy monitoring, and that it is “engaging constructively” through the review process. Eltoukhy described the submissions as potential reimbursement catalysts and said the company is also advancing toward a MolDX submission for CDK 4/6 inhibitor monitoring.

On the call, Eltoukhy said Reveal’s growth has been driven by continued expansion in CRC, breast, and lung cancer surveillance, as well as traction from therapy monitoring. Bell added that favorable MolDX outcomes could lift Reveal pricing, and said that breast volume is now a large portion of Reveal volume. He said additional Medicare coverage “will definitely take us beyond the current range” and move Reveal “step by step closer to the…$1,000 target” the company has set for 2028.

Shield: DTC campaigns, Quest rollout, FDA update to two-tube kit

In screening, Talasaz said Shield exited the quarter with “accelerated momentum in March,” supported by a comprehensive DTC campaign spanning TV, digital, and influencer channels. He said the campaigns generated more than 1 billion impressions and increased consumer engagement, including website traffic and consumer-initiated provider engagement.

Guardant also emphasized provider outreach and connectivity. Talasaz said the company is expanding integration into Epic, eClinicalWorks, and athenahealth EMR systems, and that the Quest collaboration has “fast-tracked” EMR connectivity to more than 650,000 healthcare providers. He also said Shield has maintained an adherence rate above 90%.

Guardant announced an FDA approval to reduce the required blood draw for Shield from four tubes to two. Talasaz said the company did not hear major issues with the four-tube kit, but pursued the change to improve patient and physician experience and expects to go live with the updated kit in the near future.

On Shield ASP dynamics, Bell said Q1 featured a high proportion of tests reimbursed through Medicare fee-for-service or Medicare Advantage, which supported strong pricing. He said the company expects mix to broaden toward patients under 65 over the remainder of the year, which should result in a “tick down” in ASP as the company builds commercial volume ahead of broader commercial coverage.

Guidance raised; margins improve; cash burn outlook reiterated

Bell said Guardant raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $1.30 billion–$1.32 billion, implying 32%–34% growth. The company now expects oncology revenue growth of 28%–29% with volume growth greater than 35%. Bell said the oncology outlook does not include potential upside from FDA approval of Guardant360 Liquid or the launch of Reveal Ultra.

For screening, Guardant raised its outlook to $186 million–$198 million, driven by approximately 230,000–245,000 Shield tests. Bell said the improved screening outlook does not include potential upside from inclusion in American Cancer Society (ACS) guidelines, which Talasaz said he continues to expect “any day.”

Guardant reported a Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 66%, up from 65% a year earlier. Bell attributed the improvement primarily to lower Guardant360 Liquid cost per test as the company transitions to NovaSeq X, a transition he said will be completed in May 2026 and reduced liquid sequencing cost per test by nearly $200 versus Q1 2025. Bell also cited improved screening gross margins, noting screening non-GAAP gross margin improved from 18% in Q1 2025 to 56% in Q1 2026, aided by higher Shield ASPs and lower Shield non-GAAP cost per test.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $268 million, up 34%, with sales and marketing rising to $154 million from $94 million, reflecting investment in screening commercialization and marketing as well as continued oncology growth support. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $59 million, unchanged from Q1 2025, and free cash flow burn was $71 million versus $67 million a year ago. Bell said the year-over-year change reflected a higher annual bonus payout, and that excluding that impact, free cash flow burn decreased by about $12 million year-over-year.

Guardant ended the quarter with approximately $1.2 billion in cash and investments. Bell reiterated the company expects full-year 2026 free cash flow burn of $185 million–$195 million and said Guardant remains committed to achieving company-wide cash flow breakeven by the end of 2027.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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