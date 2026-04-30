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Guardant Health Inks Multi-Year Oncology Deal With Nuvalent

April 30, 2026 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) to support the development and potential commercialization of the latter's oncology pipeline using the tissue and liquid offerings of the Guardant Infinity platform.

Under the partnership, the companies will utilize Guardant's portfolio of tissue and liquid biopsy tests to support certain Nuvalent global clinical studies.

They will also evaluate opportunities to develop Guardant tissue and/or liquid biopsy assays as companion diagnostics to support potential regulatory approvals of Nuvalent's current investigational candidates.

Further, the companies will collaborate on the global commercialization of Nuvalent's product candidates, if approved, and Guardant companion diagnostics across major global key markets.

Currently, GH is trading at $84.36, up 1.14 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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