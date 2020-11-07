Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Third-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

It's been a good week for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 5.9% to US$113. Guardant Health beat revenue forecasts by a solid 13%, hitting US$75m. Statutory losses also blew out, with the loss per share reaching US$0.78, some 96% bigger than the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Guardant Health after the latest results. NasdaqGS:GH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Guardant Health from nine analysts is for revenues of US$376.9m in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 39% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 37% to US$1.22. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$380.0m and losses of US$1.27 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$119, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Guardant Health, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$135 and the most bearish at US$100.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Guardant Health's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 39%, compared to a historical growth rate of 61% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.6% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Guardant Health is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$119, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Guardant Health analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

